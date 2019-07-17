Home Business

Jaypee insolvency: NCLAT asks IDBI Bank to furnish conditions for fresh bidding

In the second round of bidding, the committee of creditors had first rejected the resolution plan of Suraksha Realty and then voted against state-owned NBCC's offer.

Published: 17th July 2019 08:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 08:37 PM   |  A+A-

Jaypee Infratech

Jaypee Infratech (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Wednesday directed IDBI Bank, the lead lender of debt-ridden Jaypee Infratech, to file an affidavit listing out new terms and conditions if a fresh round of bidding is conducted.

A two-member bench headed by Chairman Justice SJ Mukhopadhaya has asked IDBI Bank to file an affidavit by Friday in this regard. The appellate tribunal has listed the matter for next hearing on Monday. "Counsel appearing for lenders is allowed to file new terms and conditions in case fresh bidding takes place," the bench said.

In the second round of bidding, the committee of creditors (CoC) had first rejected the resolution plan of Suraksha Realty and then voted against state-owned NBCC's offer. In the voting that took place on NBCC's bid, 34.75 per cent of home buyers voted in favour, 1.44 per cent voted against, whereas 23.8 per cent did not vote.

All the 13 banks, which constitute 40.75 per cent of CoC, voted against the bid by the state-run firm to acquire Jaypee Infratech. Home buyers have nearly 60 per cent voting rights in the CoC.

In its hearing Wednesday, the appellate tribunal has suggested some guidelines for new terms and conditions. "All allottees would be given flats according to their builder buyer agreement. If allottee not present then CoC has to decide how it has to be adjusted. Land attached to the building and with common area amenities would remain with the allottees," the bench said.

Meanwhile, NCLAT also orally suggested to the counsel representing the Adani Group to improve its bid. Adani has made an unsolicited offer to acquire the debt-laden realty firm. Jaypee Infratech went into insolvency in August 2017 after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) admitted an application filed by an IDBI Bank-led consortium.

In the first round of insolvency proceedings conducted last year, the Rs 7,350-crore bid of Lakshdeep, part of Suraksha Group, was rejected by lenders. Later in October 2018, the IRP started the second round of bidding process.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jaypee Infratech NCLAT IDBI Bank Jaypee Infratech crisis Jaypee Infratech debt Jaypee insolvency
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Red alert issued in several districts of Kerala as monsoon intensifies
Saravana Bhavan founder and owner P Rajagopal being brought to High Court campus, on Tuesday | Express
WATCH: Crowd gathers to see Saravana Bhavan owner for one last time
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp