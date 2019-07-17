Home Business

L&T nails acquisition of Mindtree, to keep it distinct from other IT biz

After much drama, engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) completed its acquisition of Mindtree on Tuesday, with induction of its three nominees into the Bengaluru-based mid-tier

Published: 17th July 2019 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (Photo | mindtree.com)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  After much drama, engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) completed its acquisition of Mindtree on Tuesday, with induction of its three nominees into the Bengaluru-based mid-tier IT firm during its 20th annual general meeting.Addressing the queries of Mindtree’s shareholders, L&T assured them that it will provide further impetus to the IT firm’s growth by providing board-level oversight and relevant client connects.

L&T’s chief executive officer and managing director S N Subrahmanyan complimented Mindtree founders and former promoters for creating a billion-dollar revenue business in just 20 years, with 40 per cent return on capital.Subrahmanyan asserted that while L&T manages multiple IT businesses that can add value to Mindtree and its stakeholders, “Mindtree will be kept distinct from L&T Infotech (LTI), L&T Technology Services (LTTS) and the recently formed business division L&T-Nxt”.

“These entities would run at an arm’s length. There are other major conglomerates in India like Tata, Mahindra, Hinduja and HCL, which have also been running multiple IT companies successfully,” he said.
Subrahmanyan said the management will be focused on delivering best levels of service to clients. “We will strive to provide new-age technologies, services, digital and content in an ever more increasing manner to take the organisation forward,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
L&T Mindtree
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Kaziranga National Park still entirely submerged
Assam floods (Photo | PTI)
Assam floods: 45 lakh people affected, famed Kaziranga National Park too inundated
Gallery
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
A woman rows a makeshift banana raft through flood waters in Burgaon, east of Gauhati, Assam. (Photo | AP)
Floods wreak havoc in Assam, over 40 lakh people affected
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp