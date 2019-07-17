Home Business

Modi Government may sell entire stake in Air India, bidding process to start next month

The government is planning to sell its entire stake in Air India through an international bidding process that is expected to start next month, sources said.

Published: 17th July 2019 01:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

Air India

National carrier Air India (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The government is planning to sell its entire stake in Air India through an international bidding process that is expected to start next month, sources said.

The government may also hold roadshows for the disinvestment process abroad to woo potential bidders.

However, a final call on the percentage of stake to be sold in Air India will be taken by a Group of Ministers.

Officials said they had prepared separate notes for selling 100 per cent and 74 per cent stake in the national carrier.

Last year, the government had asked for initial bids to sell a majority 74 per cent stake in the carrier but the sale did not materialise as there were no buyers.

According to civil aviation ministry officials, some potential bidders had last year expressed concerns over certain clauses in the bid document that forbade mergers with other existing airlines as long as the government continued to be a shareholder. Concerns were also expressed over the government’s veto power on downsizing.

“Restrictive clauses are likely to be replaced this time round as we need to re-kindle interest in the airline. However, protection will be given to existing employees,” said officials. 

While foreign stakes will be allowed, currently there is a 49% cap on foreign ownership. 

Unless the FDI rules are changed, it will restrict foreign airlines wishing to bid for Air India to be junior partners in a bidding consortium.

Earlier this month, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said in a select interaction with the media that the government “can think of a bit more than 49%” foreign direct investment in civil aviation. 

Figure it out 49 per cent

The current foreign direct investment limit in domestic carriers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Air India
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Kaziranga National Park still entirely submerged
Assam floods (Photo | PTI)
Assam floods: 45 lakh people affected, famed Kaziranga National Park too inundated
Gallery
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
A woman rows a makeshift banana raft through flood waters in Burgaon, east of Gauhati, Assam. (Photo | AP)
Floods wreak havoc in Assam, over 40 lakh people affected
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp