Home Business

Sensex, Nifty start on a cautious note

The 30-share index was trading 4.40 points, or 0.01 per cent, lower at 39,126.64 at 0930 hours, while the broader Nifty inched 2.20 points, or 0.02 per cent, higher to 11,664.80.

Published: 17th July 2019 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

sensex, nifty, stock exchange, shares

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

Mumbai, Jul 17 (PTI) Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty opened on a choppy note Wednesday amid weak global cues and continued foreign fund outflow.

The 30-share index was trading 4.40 points, or 0.01 per cent, lower at 39,126.64 at 0930 hours, while the broader Nifty inched 2.20 points, or 0.02 per cent, higher to 11,664.80.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Kotak Bank, TechM, Asian Paints, HCL Tech, Bajaj Finance and Yes Bank, rising up to 1.32 per cent.

On the other hand, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Hero MotoCorp, Maruti, Sun Pharma, TCS and Infosys fell up to 1.27 per cent.

In the previous session, the 30-share gauge closed at 39,131.04 points, showing a rise of 234.33 points or 0.60 per cent; while the Nifty ended 74.25 points or 0.64 per cent up at 11,662.60.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 444.99 crore, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares to the tune of Rs 637.71 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed Tuesday.

According to traders, investors are cautious ahead of key earnings, amid weak cues from other global markets and unabated foreign fund outflow.

Mindtree, Wipro, Yes Bank, Tata Elxsi and Dhanlakshmi Bank are among a few companies which will report June quarter results later in the day.

Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, Nikkei and Kospi were trading in the red in their respective early sessions.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee depreciated 7 paise (intra-day) to 68.79 against the US dollar.

The global oil benchmark Brent crude futures were trading 0.26 per cent higher at 64.52 per barrel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Kaziranga National Park still entirely submerged
Assam floods (Photo | PTI)
Assam floods: 45 lakh people affected, famed Kaziranga National Park too inundated
Gallery
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
A woman rows a makeshift banana raft through flood waters in Burgaon, east of Gauhati, Assam. (Photo | AP)
Floods wreak havoc in Assam, over 40 lakh people affected
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp