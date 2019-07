By PTI

NEW DELHI: IT major Wipro Ltd Wednesday posted a 12.5 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,387.6 crore in the April-June quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,120.8 crore in the same period a year ago.

The total consolidated income of Wipro increased by about 5 per cent to Rs 15,566.6 crore during the reported quarter, compared to Rs 14,827.4 crore it recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2018-19.