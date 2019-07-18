Home Business

Bank credit and deposit growth manage to remain in double- digits

Credit and deposits grew 12.02 per cent and 10.32 per cent to Rs 96.975 trillion and Rs 126.746 trillion respectively.

Published: 18th July 2019 07:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 07:34 PM   |  A+A-

SBI

Representational image (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bank credit and deposits grew 12.02 per cent and 10.32 per cent to Rs 96.975 trillion and Rs 126.746 trillion, respectively in the fortnight to July 5, according to the latest RBI data.

In the year-ago fortnight, bank credit was at Rs 86.566 trillion, while deposits were at Rs 114.883 trillion. In the previous fortnight to June 21, bank loans had risen 12 per cent to Rs 96.485 trillion and deposits 10.02 per cent to Rs 124.905 trillion.

On a year-on-year basis as of May, non-food credit increased 11.4 per cent from 11.1 per cent. Personal loan growth slowed to 16.9 per cent in May from 18.6 per cent in the year-ago period. Credit growth to the services sector also lost steam and grew at a much slower pace of 14.8 per cent in May down from a high 21.9 per cent in the same month last year.

Loans to agriculture & allied activities increased by 7.8 per cent compared to an increase of 6.4 per cent. Credit to the industry rose at a much faster clip of 6.4 per cent in May as against an increase of a paltry 1.4 per cent in May 2018.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bank credit Bank deposits Personal loan growth Credit growth
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala on red alert; flood-like situation in state
MK Kanimozhi (File | PTI)
Kanimozhi urges Centre to abandon National Exit Test for medical students
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp