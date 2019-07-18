Home Business

Bengaluru is most digitised city in terms of payments, Hyderabad second most: Razorpay report

Tamil Nadu ranked fourth in contribution in digital transactions in the country with Chennai's share was highest at 57 per cent, followed by Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Salem and Erode.

Published: 18th July 2019 09:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 09:09 PM   |  A+A-

E-payment, Debit card

Representaional image (Express Illustration/Amit Bandre)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Bengaluru has topped the list of "most digitised cities" accounting for highest card payments in a study conducted by payments solution company Razorpay.

According to the Era of Rising Fintech Report, released by Razorpay Software Pvt Ltd, here on Thursday, Bengaluru is followed by Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune and Delhi. The top five digitised states as per the report are Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and New Delhi.

Payments made through credit and debit cards was at 50 per cent in the pay to merchants category in April, May, June while it was 56 per cent in January, February and March, the report said. Usage of credit and debit cards increased by 22 per cent in April, May, June period as against January, February and March period this year.

Some of the top three sectors contributing to the digital payments growth in April, May and June was food and beverage 29 per cent, gaming industry 15 per cent, financial services 14 per cent among others.

Tamil Nadu ranked fourth in contribution in digital transactions in the country with Chennai's share was highest at 57 per cent, followed by Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Salem and Erode. "Tamil Nadu is among one of the most developed states in India. Other than Chennai contributing the highest number of digital transactions, we noticed that lending is one of the upcoming growth sectors," Razorpay, Co-founder and CEO, Harshil Mathur said.

Razorpay predicted that 40 per cent of digital payments transactions would be driven by Tier-II businesses and consumers by 2020.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Era of Rising Fintech digital payments Hyderabad digital payments Bengaluru digital payments Razorpay Software
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala on red alert; flood-like situation in state
MK Kanimozhi (File | PTI)
Kanimozhi urges Centre to abandon National Exit Test for medical students
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp