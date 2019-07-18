Home Business

Government merges Council of Trade Development and Promotion with Board of Trade

According to a notification of the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT), the new forum will remain as Board of Trade and will work with ten terms of references.

Published: 18th July 2019 03:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government has merged the Council of Trade Development and Promotion with the Board of Trade to bring greater coherence in the consultation process with all stakeholders for promoting exports and imports.

According to a notification of the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT), the new forum will remain as Board of Trade and will work with ten terms of references.

The new board would provide a platform to states and union territories for articulating their perspectives on trade policy and help states to develop and pursue export strategies in line with the national foreign trade policy.

Besides, the forum would advise the government on policy measures for preparation and implementation of short and long term plans.

It would also review export performances of various sectors, identify constraints and suggest industry-specific measures to optimise export earnings and to examine an existing institutional framework for imports and exports.

"To bring greater coherence in the consultation process, it has been decided to merge Council of Trade Development and Promotion (CTDP) with the Board of Trade and the new forum will remain as Board of Trade," DGFT said.

The board will be chaired by commerce and industry minister. Its members will include minister of state for commerce and industry and state ministers who are in charge of trade.

The official members will include secretaries of different departments like revenue, commerce, health and agriculture besides NITI Aayog CEO, Deputy Governor RBI, and CBIC chairman.

Further, the new forum would have presidents and chairpersons of industry chambers among others as ex-officio members.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Board of Trade Council of Trade Development Trade
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Red alert issued in several districts of Kerala as monsoon intensifies
Saravana Bhavan founder and owner P Rajagopal being brought to High Court campus, on Tuesday | Express
WATCH: Crowd gathers to see Saravana Bhavan owner for one last time
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp