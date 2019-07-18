Home Business

HDFC market capitalisation tops Rs 4-lakh crore mark as shares zoom to record high

RIL, with an m-cap of Rs 7,99,864.73 crore, is the country's most-valued firm, followed by Tata Consultancy Services with Rs 7,75,092.58 crore valuation.

Published: 18th July 2019

HDFC

HDFC (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The market valuation of Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) has crossed the Rs 4-lakh crore mark after a rally in its share price.

At the close of trade on Thursday, the market capitalisation (m-cap) of mortgage lender HDFC was at Rs 4,04,384.68 crore on the BSE.

Shares of HDFC rose by 2.52 per cent to close at Rs 2,343.85 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it gained 3 per cent to Rs 2,357 - its record high. The company was the top gainer among 30 firms on the Sensex. HDFC is currently the fourth most-valued firm by market valuation on the BSE.

RIL, with an m-cap of Rs 7,99,864.73 crore, is the country's most-valued firm, followed by Tata Consultancy Services with Rs 7,75,092.58 crore valuation and HDFC Bank Rs 6,56,940.74 crore. So far this year, shares of HDFC have zoomed nearly 19 per cent. The m-cap figure of companies changes daily with the stock price movement.

