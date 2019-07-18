Home Business

Japan’s Uniqlo set to open 3 shops in India

Japanese apparel brand UNIQLO on Wednesday announced its entry into the Indian market with three new stores in Delhi-NCR.

Published: 18th July 2019 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

UNIQLO Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj

UNIQLO Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj (Photo | UNIQLO website)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Japanese apparel brand UNIQLO on Wednesday announced its entry into the Indian market with three new stores in Delhi-NCR. The first of the three UNIQLO stores will open in October.

Given the size and fast-paced growth of the Indian market, the launch will, for the first time, involve three separate stores, to be able to offer LifeWear to as many people as possible, UNIQLO said in a statement. 

“The opening of our first store, UNIQLO Ambience Mall in Vasant Kunj, followed by a second and third store a little later, represents a significant step in our company’s global strategy. We look forward to offering our high-quality, affordable LifeWear apparel to the people of India,” said Tadashi Yanai, founder and chairman, UNIQLO.

The minimalistic fashion brand belongs to Fast Retailing Co Ltd, a leading Japanese retail holding company with global headquarters in Tokyo, Japan. UNIQLO is the largest of eight brands of the Fast Retailing Group.With global sales of approximately 2.13 trillion yen ($19.17 billion) for the fiscal year ending August 31, 2018, Fast Retailing is one of the world’s largest apparel retail companies. At present, the company has more than 2,000 stores in 22 markets.

In the Indian apparel market, UNIQLO will compete with the likes of Swedish fashion retailer H&M, Zara and others. The company would also join the list of major global single-brand retailers such as H&M and Ikea to set up shop in India under 100 per cent foreign direct investment route.It might further benefit from the government’s proposal in the budget to change the 30 per cent local outsourcing norm to increase foreign investment in the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UNIQLO Ambience Mall ambience mall vasant kunj
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Red alert issued in several districts of Kerala as monsoon intensifies
Saravana Bhavan founder and owner P Rajagopal being brought to High Court campus, on Tuesday | Express
WATCH: Crowd gathers to see Saravana Bhavan owner for one last time
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp