Home Business

NTPC’s first Nabinagar unit commissioned

State-owned power producer NTPC on Tuesday said that it has commissioned the first unit under the Nabinagar Super Thermal Power Project.

Published: 18th July 2019 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

NTPC’s Nabinagar unit

By Express News Service

State-owned power producer NTPC on July 16 said that it has commissioned the first unit under the Nabinagar Super Thermal Power Project. With addition of this project of 660 MW capacity, the total installed capacity of NTPC Ltd has reached 55,786 MW, the power producer added. 

“NTPC Ltd today (Tuesday) announces the commissioning of 1st unit of 660 MW of Nabinagar Super Thermal Power Project (3x660 MW) of Nabinagar Power Generating Company Limited. With the announcement, the total installed capacity of NTPC Ltd reached 55,786 MW,” it said.

The Nabinagar Power Generating Company is a 50:50 joint venture between NTPC and Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited. NTPC currently operates 52 power stations: 22 running on coal, seven on combined cycle gas/liquid fuels, two hydro, one wind and 11 solar-powered projects. It also has eight coal and one gas station. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NTPC Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited NTPC nabinagar unit
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Red alert issued in several districts of Kerala as monsoon intensifies
Saravana Bhavan founder and owner P Rajagopal being brought to High Court campus, on Tuesday | Express
WATCH: Crowd gathers to see Saravana Bhavan owner for one last time
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp