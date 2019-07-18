NTPC’s first Nabinagar unit commissioned

By Express News Service

State-owned power producer NTPC on July 16 said that it has commissioned the first unit under the Nabinagar Super Thermal Power Project. With addition of this project of 660 MW capacity, the total installed capacity of NTPC Ltd has reached 55,786 MW, the power producer added.

The Nabinagar Power Generating Company is a 50:50 joint venture between NTPC and Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited. NTPC currently operates 52 power stations: 22 running on coal, seven on combined cycle gas/liquid fuels, two hydro, one wind and 11 solar-powered projects. It also has eight coal and one gas station.