Power Ministry approves proposal for early regulatory nod for 66 GW renewable energy projects

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The power ministry Thursday said it has approved the proposal for early regulatory nod by CERC for transmission schemes for 66.5 GW renewable energy generation in order to fast-track green projects in the country.

"In a major decision to fast track the deployment of Renewable Energy (RE) in India, Minister of State for Power and New & Renewable Energy R K Singh has approved a proposal for early regulatory approval by Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) for transmission schemes identified for 66.5 GW National Renewable Energy Mission projects," a Power Ministry statement said.

According to the statement, the Ministry of Power has issued an order in this regard. As a part of the steps necessary to fulfil the commitment made by India under the Nationally Determined Contribution pursuant to the Paris Agreement on Environment, the country will set up 175 GW of RE capacities by 2022.

As of May 2019, about 80 GW of RE generation has already been commissioned and the balance 95 GW has to come up in the next three years.

To achieve the targets, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) in consultation with CEA (Central Electricity Authority) and Central Transmission Utility (CTU) has identified transmission schemes for around 66.5 GW of RE generation, comprising around 28 GW under Phase-I and around 38.5 GW under Phase-II as part of National Renewable Energy Mission of setting up of 175 GW of RE capacity.

As the gestation period of RE projects is much shorter in comparison to the implementation period of the transmission facilities, and significant quantum of RE capacity targeted to be tendered out in the current financial year, it is necessary that the present system of transmission planning and implementation for RE projects need to be carried out in Mission Mode, the ministry said.

"The transmission activities need to be started much ahead of the generation so that both of them are completed in matching time-frame to achieve the target set by the Government of India.

"Thus, in that background, it has been decided by the government to accord the identified transmission schemes for aforementioned 66.5 GW of RE generation, comprising around 28 GW under Phase-I and 38.5 GW under Phase-II as 'Projects of National Importance'," the statement noted.

The ministry issued directions to the power regulator Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) for approval for the transmission system associated with 12.5 GW of RE capacity in Phase-I, for which CTU has already submitted the application.

It also directed the regulator to grant approval expeditiously for balance 15.5 GW under phase-I and 38.5 GW under phase-II on submission of the application by CTU.

Prior requirement of Long Term Access (LTA) applications and associated Bank Guarantees to be deferred for the interim period till the RE project is awarded to the successful bidder for taking up the implementation of associated transmission systems for balance RE Capacity under 66.5 GW of RE, the ministry said.

It is, however, clarified that the due regulatory procedure of LTA and connectivity will be followed by the successful bidder, the statement added.