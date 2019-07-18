Punjab and Sind Bank shares fall over 3 per cent after lender flags Rs 238 crore fraud

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of Punjab & Sind Bank Thursday fell over 3 per cent after the lender reported over Rs 238-crore fraud by Bhushan Power and Steel (BPSL).

The scrip declined 3.10 per cent to close at Rs 25 on the BSE. During the day, it fell by 6.20 per cent to Rs 24.20. On the NSE, shares fell 2.71 per cent to close at Rs 25.10.

The state-owned bank Wednesday reported over Rs 238-crore fraud by Bhushan Power and Steel, a third such instance after similar disclosures made by PNB and Allahabad Bank recently.

"On the basis of forensic audit investigation findings and CBI filing FIR, on suo moto basis, against the company and its directors, alleging diversion of funds from the banking system, a fraud of Rs 238.

30 crore is being reported by the bank to Reserve Bank of India.

"In the accounts of the company (BPSL), the bank has already made provisions amounting to Rs 189. 35 crore, as per prudential norms," Punjab & Sind Bank said in a regulatory filing.

It has been observed that the company has misappropriated bank funds, manipulated books of accounts to raise funds from a consortium of lender banks, it said.