Home Business

Small business lending: Maharashtra rankings slide to ninth spot in FY19

'For Maharashtra, the deterioration during the period from FY16 to FY19 was primarily due to a reduction in market growth. Bad loans have also increased over the years,' the study said.

Published: 18th July 2019 06:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 06:16 PM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

Image used for representational purposes.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Worries over the asset quality have led to Maharashtra slipping to the ninth rank for small businesses lending in FY19, from the number four slot in the previous year.

Gujarat continues to top the list of states on the ranking on overall credit lending opportunity since the past four years, according to the data from state-run financier Sidbi and credit information company Transunion Cibil.

Maharashtra, among the most industrialised states, was ranked No 1 in FY16, but slipped to No 2 position the next fiscal to Gujarat, and continued on the trajectory, coming in at No 4 in FY18 and at the 9th slot in FY19.

"For Maharashtra, the deterioration during the period from FY16 to FY19 was primarily due to a reduction in market growth. Bad loans have also increased over the years," the study said.

The state, which is headed for elections soon, is ranked top on market size, credit outstanding, total accounts and the number of borrowers when it comes to serving the micro, small and medium enterprises having a credit exposure of less than Rs 50 crore.

The study pegs the overall credit exposure in the country at Rs 116.7 trillion as of March 2019, of which as much as 55 per cent are with the corporates.

On system-wide NPAs, which have dominated the narrative for the past five years, it said there has been a fall with gross bad loans in the commercial loan segment coming in at 16 per cent in March 2019 from 17.2 per cent in March 2018.

Bad loans peaked in the period between March 2018 to June 2018 for the medium and large segment, it said, adding commercial credit is on a recovery mode with bad loans finally declining since them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Small businesses lending Maharashtra MSME
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Red alert issued in several districts of Kerala as monsoon intensifies
Saravana Bhavan founder and owner P Rajagopal being brought to High Court campus, on Tuesday | Express
WATCH: Crowd gathers to see Saravana Bhavan owner for one last time
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp