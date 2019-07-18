Home Business

Sterlite Technologies Q1 profit up 17 per cent to Rs 141 crore

Revenue jumped by around 63 per cent to Rs 1,432 crore during the quarter under review from about Rs 877 crore in the year-ago period.

Published: 18th July 2019 09:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 09:33 PM   |  A+A-

Sterlite Technologies Chief Financial Officer Anupam Jindal

Sterlite Technologies Chief Financial Officer Anupam Jindal

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Sterlite Technologies Ltd (STL) Thursday posted 17.5 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 141 crore for June quarter 2019-20 mainly on account of growth in exports and sales of value-added products.

The broadband technology provider posted a profit of around Rs 120 crore in the same period a year ago. Revenue jumped by around 63 per cent to Rs 1,432 crore during the quarter under review from about Rs 877 crore in the year-ago period.

"We have continued to maintain revenue growth momentum in the range of 60-63 per cent. During the quarter, 36 per cent of our revenue of around Rs 550 crore came from exports. "Europe and China continue to be our strong market. We also focused on sales of value-added products which give us higher margin," STL Chief Financial Officer Anupam Jindal told PTI.

He said revenue from domestic market grew 80 per cent to Rs 900 crore year-on-year with traction from three domestic telecom players and on delivery of communication network project for Indian Navy. "Our order books stood at around Rs 10,000 crore with fresh inflow to the tune of around Rs 750 crore. It was mix of demand from overseas and domestic market," Jindal said.

During April-June period, STL commissioned new optical fibre cable manufacturing facility which enhances its annual capacity to 50 million route kilometers (rkm) from 30 million rkm earlier. "We expect to reach full capacity utilisation in next 2-3 quarters," Jindal said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sterlite Technologies Sterlite Tech Q1 profit Vedanta Group Anupam Jindal
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala on red alert; flood-like situation in state
MK Kanimozhi (File | PTI)
Kanimozhi urges Centre to abandon National Exit Test for medical students
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp