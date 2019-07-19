At S6.99 lakh, Skoda’s Rapid Rider to compete with compact mid-size entry-level sedans

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To push the sale of its mid-sized sedan, Czech carmaker Skoda has launched a new special-edition model called Rapid Rider at an aggressive price of Rs 6.99 lakh.

At this price, it not only costs around Rs 1 lakh less than the base Rapid Active petrol variant but is also much more affordable than existing C-segment sedans. At present, base variant top three selling sedans--Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna and Honda City are priced at Rs 8.19 lakh, Rs 8.09 lakh and Rs 9.81 lakh respectively.

Considering the fact that the special edition Rapid costs around Rs 5,000 more than the cheapest compact sedan Xcent, and just 26,000 more than the bestseller Maruti Suzuki Dzire, the Rapid Rider edition can help Skoda tap budget-conscious compact sedan buyers. However, the new Rapid has its own limitations. It is available only with a 1.6-litre multipoint fuel injection petrol engine and comes in only two colours: Candy White and Carbon Steel. The sedan has a fuel efficiency of 15.41 kilometre per litre which is lower than most compact and mid-sized sedans.

“The Rapid Rider offers a compelling combination of the brand’s emotive design, exquisite interiors and class-leading safety features, at a very competitive price point. It is deemed to be the bestseller setting benchmark for functionality, practicality, and spaciousness in its segment,” said Zac Hollis, director — sales, service and marketing, Skoda Auto India.

In terms of looks and features, the Rapid Rider sports a modern crystalline appearance with distinctive black design elements. It gets the Skoda signature grille, black side foils, glossy black decor on B pillars and black trunk lip garnish. The limited-edition vehicle features an all-new dual-tone ebony sand interior, with premium ivory slate upholstery.

As far as safety features are concerned, the new Rapid Rider gets dual airbags, ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), Parktronic rear parking sensors, anti-glare interior rearview mirror, rear windscreen defogger with timer, height-adjustable three-point seat belts at the front, rough road package and engine immobiliser with a floating code system.

The company is also offering the vehicle with its Skoda Shield Plus facility for a six-year period. The Skoda Shield Plus facility incorporates motor insurance and offers customers 24x7 roadside assistance and an extended warranty.

Safety features

