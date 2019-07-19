Brookfield to infuse Rs 25,215 crore in Reliance Industries's tower arm

Home Business

Reliance said that  Brookfield's investment, which is to be issued by to be issued by Tower Infrastructure Trust, is subject to stipulated government and regulatory approvals.

Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Reliance Industries on Friday said Brookfield will invest Rs 25,215 crore in the units proposed to be issued by Tower Infrastructure Trust.

"Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries has entered into an agreement with BIF IV Jarvis India, an affiliate of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. for an investment by Brookfield (along with co-investors) of Rs 25,215 crore in the units proposed to be issued by the Tower Infrastructure Trust," the company said in a regulatory filing. It added that Brookfield's investment is subject to stipulated government and regulatory approvals.

Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings (RIIHL) is the sponsor of the trust, which holds 51 per cent share capital of Reliance Jio lnfratel Private Limited (RJIPL), an entity to which the tower assets undertaking of Reliance Jio were recently transferred. "Proceeds from the investment by Brookfield will be used to repay certain existing financial liabilities of RJIPL and acquiring the balance 49 per cent of equity share capital of RJIPL, currently held by RIL," the filing noted.

