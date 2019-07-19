Home Business

Camera lens worth USD 13,000 sold for USD 94 during Amazon Prime Day

According to a report in Engadget on Thursday, one bargain hunter claimed to have ordered a Canon EF 800mm f/5.6L IS lens worth $13,000 for just $94.

Published: 19th July 2019 05:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2019 05:12 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: A technical error during the Amazon Prime Day sale has brought cheers for online shoppers who booked high-end camera lenses worth thousands of dollars for under $100 and received the photography gear at home.

According to a report in Engadget on Thursday, one bargain hunter claimed to have ordered a Canon EF 800mm f/5.6L IS lens worth $13,000 for just $94.

"I got a $13,000 lens for $94. LOL waiting for the cancellation but thats like 99.3% off," claimed a user on Slickdeals.

"Others picked up cameras that usually retail at more than $1,000 for under $100, including the Fujifilm X100F and the Canon EOS R," said the report.

Amazon honoured many of the pricing errors and the photography gear were being shipped.

Some even claimed to have price matched the apparent fire sale with other retailers such as Best Buy and Walmart.

The steal deals started when a shopper noticed that the Sony a6000 and 16-50mm lens bundle worth $550 was listed at just $94.5 on Amazon.

He shared the deal on Slickdeals and it went viral.

"Other members spoke to Amazon customer service about their order and were told that the order would indeed ship," reports PetaPixel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amazon Prime Day camera lens
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala on red alert; flood-like situation in state
MK Kanimozhi (File | PTI)
Kanimozhi urges Centre to abandon National Exit Test for medical students
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp