Datsun drives in redi-GO with enhanced safety features

By Express News Service

Datsun, the sister brand of Japanese automaker Nissan, Thursday rolled out a new version of its popular hatchback redigo with added safety features, including airbag and rear parking sensors to assist drivers. The revamped model will be priced between Rs 2.79 lakh and Rs 4.37 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

According to the company, the model now comes with a high-speed warning and seat belt reminder systems across all its variants. The new features are in addition to the anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brake distribution (EBD), that was introduced in the model recently.

“Datsun Redi-GO now comes with various added safety features as standard which is yet another testimony of our focus to bring in progressive mobility backed by safety, technology, style and convenience,” Nissan India Director Sales and Commercial Hardeep Singh Brar said in a statement.

The latest Redi-GO range is powered by the 0.8L and 1.0L three-cylinder engine. Among the new safety features, the ABS EBD system prevents the locking up of wheels when brakes are applied under heavy loads and also reduces the braking distance.