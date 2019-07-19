Hyundai makes first active shift control for hybrid cars

By Express News Service

Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Group said on Thursday that it has developed the world’s first Active Shift Control (ASC) transmission technology which optimises efficiency, monitoring gear shifts 500 times per second and precisely adjusting the transmission rotation speed to faster shift times. The technology will premiere in the upcoming Hyundai and Kia hybrids.

The ASC applies new control logic software to the Hybrid Control Unit (HCU), which then controls the electric motor to align the rotational speed of the engine and transmission to reduce gear shift time by 30 per cent. The technology delivers smoother gear changes despite quicker shift times.

“The development of the world’s first ASC technology is a remarkable innovation which incorporates precise motor control to automatic transmission,” said Kyoung Joon Chang, vice president and head of Hyundai’s power train control system group. “It will not only save fuel but also provide a more fun driving experience for our customers,” he added.

Conventional hybrid cars don’t have torque converters to improve fuel economy as converters lose energy during transmission. Though fuel-efficient, these automobiles require longer shift times to ensure smooth gear changes.