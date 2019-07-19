Home Business

Reliance Jio's Q1 net profit zooms 45.6 per cent to Rs 891 crore

The company had recorded profit after tax of Rs 612 crore in the same period previous year.

Published: 19th July 2019 07:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2019 07:42 PM   |  A+A-

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio. (Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio Friday reported 45.6 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 891 crore for June quarter of 2019-20.

The company had recorded profit after tax of Rs 612 crore in the same period previous year.

Sequentially, the net profit for just-concluded period was 6.1 per cent higher than Rs 840 crore notched in the three months ended March 2019.

The operating revenue of the company - the newest entrant in the market and now the second largest in subscriber base - stood at Rs 11,679 crore, up 44 per cent over the year-ago period. Jio's subscriber base stood at 331.3 million as on June 30, 2019.

"Growth in Jio mobility services has continued to surpass all expectations...Jio management is focused on giving unmatched digital experience at most affordable price to every citizen of the country, and accordingly expanding the network capacity and coverage to keep pace with demand," Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited, said in a statement.

During the June quarter, the Average Revenue per user (ARPU) for Reliance Jio - which has unleashed one of the most brutal price wars in India's telecom market - was at Rs 122 per subscriber per month. This is, however, lower than ARPU of Rs 126.2 per subscriber per month seen in the March quarter.

"Jio has started connecting Enterprises with its next-gen connectivity solutions on the back of its extensive fiber network across the country. Beta trials of JioGigaFiber services have been very successful and the entire bouquet of smart home solutions would soon be rolled out to targeted 50 million households and beyond," Ambani said.

RIL had announced Jiogigafibre, its ambitious broadband offering, at its shareholder meeting in 2018.

Jio, Ambani said, is committed to power the Digital Revolution in India through its technology platforms across communication, entertainment, commerce, financial services, education, healthcare, and agriculture.

Established operators like Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea Ltd are in the midst of a bruising tariff war following the entry of Reliance Jio, backed by India's richest man Mukesh Ambani. Jio's free voice and dirt-cheap data offering have dented the financial metrics of older operators, deepening the impact of regulatory decisions like cut in termination charges, even though the voice and data usage have been growing at a scorching pace.

The statement said that Brookfield will invest Rs 25,215 crore into Tower InvIT, and that the transaction closure is subject to completion of due diligence, documentation and statutory and regulatory approvals.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mukesh Ambani Reliance Jio
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp