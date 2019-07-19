Suzuki rolls out MotoGP edition of GIXXER SF series priced at Rs 1.1L 

By Express News Service

Japanese motorcycle maker Suzuki’s India arm Suzuki Motorcycle India announced the launch of its new GIXXER SF series motorcycle priced at Rs 1.1 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

According to the company, the GIXXER SF MotoGP edition is powered by a 155cc, four-stroke, single-cylinder fuel injection engine and is meant for motorcycle racing enthusiasts. The model will have the same livery theme along with Suzuki Racing Blue colour taking cues from the 2019 edition of Suzuki MotoGP machine, it added.

“With state of the art design, high output and low fuel consumption engine along with an easy to handle chassis, the GIXXER SF series MotoGP edition is designed to impress,” SMIPL Vice President Devashish Handa said, “(We) received an overwhelming response for the newly launched GIXXER SF series with a lot of anticipation about the MotoGP colour.

We are pleased to announce the launch of the same in the Indian market”. According to the statement released by the company, SMIPL is also planning to introduce yet another 249 cc variant of the bike — Suzuki GIXXER SF 250 MotoGP edition — in August.