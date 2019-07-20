Home Business

Dabur profit up 10.3%; Amit Burman made new chairman

The home-grown firm also reported a volume growth of 9.6 per cent during the quarter.

Published: 20th July 2019 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2019 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Dabur India (Image courtesy to www.dabur.com)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Fast-moving consumer goods major Dabur India on July 19 said it has elevated Amit Burman as the company’s chairman as part of the family succession. Burman, 50, son of late Gyan C Burman, replaced Anand C Burman, who stepped down as the director and chairman of the company, Dabur said in a statement. 

That apart, the board also approved the appointment of Mohit Burman as the vice-chairman and induction of Aditya Burman as a non-executive additional director on the board. Its former chief executive officer Sunil Duggal also resigned from the board with effect from Friday.

In a separate filing, Dabur said it reported a 10.3 per cent jump in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, at Rs 363 crore, as its operating margins improved during the same period. Consolidated revenue for the maker of Vatika hair oil, and Babool toothpaste grew 9.1 per cent for the first quarter of FY20 at Rs 2,273 crore, up from Rs 2,081 crore the company reported in the year-ago period, backed by a stronger distribution expansion in rural India and higher investments in key brands. The home-grown firm also reported a volume growth of 9.6 per cent during the quarter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dabur Dabur India Anand C Burman Gyan C Burman Mohit Burman Aditya Burman
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp