Home Business

Dr Reddy’s launches generic version of Allegra-D in US

As per IRI data, the said Allegra-D 12 HR Allergy and Congestion extended-release tablets brand and generic had US sales of approximately $44 million for the 12 months ending May 2019.

Published: 20th July 2019 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2019 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

Dr Reddy's Laboratory

A Dr Reddy's Laboratory outlet (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Drug major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (DRL) Friday said it has launched a generic version of Allegra-D, used to relieve symptoms caused by common cold, flu or allergies, in the US market. 

As per IRI data, the said Allegra-D 12 HR Allergy and Congestion extended-release tablets brand and generic had US sales of approximately $44 million for the 12 months ending May 2019. Allegra-D 12 HR is a trademark of Aventisbu II Inc. 

DRL’s tryst with Allegra is over a decade old. In September 2009, the pharma firm found itself in legal cross hairs with Albany Molecular Research and Sanofi over alleged patent infringement relating to the manufacturing process for the active ingredient in Allegra, Allegra-D 12 and Allegra-D 24 HR.

It won the lawsuit and later in 2011, DRL’s abbreviated NDA for a generic of Allegra-D 12 Hour Allergy & Congestion became the first to be approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).Allegra-D 12 Hour is a combination of antihistamine fexofenadine and sympathomimetic pseudoephedrine, used for seasonal allergic rhinitis with nasal congestion.

The launch of fexofenadine HCI 60 mg and Pseudoephedrine HCI 120 mg extended-release tablets USP, an over-the-counter store-brand equivalent of Allegra-D 12 HR Allergy and congestion extended-release tablets, in the US market was approved by the US FDA, DRL said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dr Reddy Allegra-D IRI Allegra-D 12 HR fexofenadine HCI 60 mg
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp