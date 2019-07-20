Home Business

EBay picks up 5.5% stake in India’s Paytm Mall

Paytm Mall had raised around $650 million in several rounds before EBay’s offer.  

Published: 20th July 2019 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2019 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

A photograph of a computer screen showing the website eBay is shown here

A photograph of a computer screen showing the website eBay is shown here (File photo/Reuters)

By Express News Service

US-based e-commerce giant EBay has renewed efforts to tap into the Indian market, announcing this week that it has picked up a 5.5 per cent stake in Paytm Mall, the e-commerce platform of payments firm Paytm. While neither company disclosed the financial details of the deal, reports say that EBay could have shelled out as much as $150-200 million for the stake. Such an investment would take Paytm Mall’s valuation close to $3 billion from under $2 billion last year. 

Paytm Mall had raised around $650 million in several rounds before EBay’s offer.  

The agreement will see EBay strengthen its foothold in the fast growing Indian market and allow it to utilise Paytm’s platform to reach Indian consumers. According to the two firms, over a million of EBay’s products will become available on Paytm Mall after the deal’s closure. “We will jointly select the inventory we want to bring here. It will be done in a month’s time,” said Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder & CEO, Paytm.  

“This new relationship will accelerate our cross-border trade efforts in a rapidly growing market, providing hundreds of millions of Paytm and Paytm Mall customers with access to eBay’s unparalleled selection of goods,” added Jooman Park, eBay Senior Vice President, APAC. “This reinforces our commitment to invest in India and complements our existing import, export and domestic platforms,” he said.  

While EBay stands to gain from receiving access to Paytm’s reach, the deal will also help Paytm Mall compete on a stronger footing against Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart, say analysts. Paytm Mall is backed by investors like SoftBank, Alibaba, Ant Financial  and SAIF Partners and reported a Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of $188 million in 2018.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ebay Paytm Mall SoftBank Alibaba Ant Financial  and SAIF Partners Paytm Paytm Wallet
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp