Home Business

HDFC Bank Q1 FY20 profit up 21 pc at Rs 5,568 crore

The bank's total income at Rs 32,362 crore grew by 22.7 per cent from Rs 26,367 crore in the same period.

Published: 20th July 2019 07:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2019 07:16 PM   |  A+A-

HDFC

HDFC (File Photo | Reuters)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Private lender HDFC Bank on Saturday reported a net profit of Rs 5,568 crore for the quarter ended June 30, marking an increase of 21 per cent in the year-on period.

The bank's total income at Rs 32,362 crore grew by 22.7 per cent from Rs 26,367 crore in the same period. Net revenues (net interest income plus other income) increased by 24.8 per cent to Rs 18,265 crore from Rs 14,632 crore in Q1 FY19.

Net interest income (interest earned less interest expended) for Q1 FY20 grew by 23 per cent to Rs 13,294 crore from Rs 10,814 crore, driven by asset growth and a core net interest margin for the quarter of 4.3 per cent, the bank said in a statement.

Other income (non-interest revenue) at Rs 4,970 crore was 27 per cent of net revenues and grew by 30 per cent over Rs 3,818 crore in Q1 FY19. Operating expenses were Rs 7,117 crore, up 19 per cent over Rs 5,984 crore while the core cost-to-income ratio was at 39.4 per cent as against 40.1 per cent earlier.

Significantly, provisions and contingencies for Q1 FY20 were higher at Rs 2,614 crore as against Rs 1,629 crore in Q1 FY19 due to specific loan loss*and contingent provisions of Rs 2,413.5 crore and general provisions of Rs 200 crore.

Gross non-performing assets were at 1.4 per cent of gross advances as on June 30 as against 1.3 per cent as on June 30 last year while net non-performing assets were at 0.4 per cent of net advances at the end of the first quarter this year.

The bank held floating provisions of Rs 1,451 crore while total provisions were 115 per cent of gross non-performing loans as on June 30.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
HDFC Bank
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp