Home Business

India Ratings defends rating process; says Fitch Singapore executive no longer employed

The rating agency defended its rating process, saying its ratings for IL&FS group entities followed a robust and transparent analysis of relevant information.

Published: 20th July 2019 04:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2019 04:24 PM   |  A+A-

ILFS_CRISIS

Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (File| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Finding itself at the centre of the IL&FS controversy, India Ratings on Saturday said its investigation into the role of a senior director at parent firm Fitch's Singapore office found him in violation of the company's code of conduct and he is no longer an employee.

The rating agency also defended its rating process, saying its ratings for IL&FS group entities followed a robust and transparent analysis of relevant information including the company's audited financial statements and sought to shift the blame to falsification and sprucing up of the financials by the former top management of the group.

It rejected the observations made in a special audit by Grant Thornton of the ratings given by five credit rating agencies, including India Ratings, to some IL&FS entities, in which it has been alleged that the agencies continued to give top ratings despite being aware about weak financials of the group.

ALSO READ | Gifts IL&FS gave for favourable ratings: Real Madrid tickets, shirts and coasters!

The audit has also flagged attempts by the erstwhile top management of IL&FS to influence the ratings including by extending favours and gifts, and also by pressure tactics like threats to move to another agency.

Replying to it, a spokesperson at India Ratings and Research said in a statement, "This report was produced without a request for our participation or involvement.

We were unaware of its existence until shortly before it found its way into the public domain.

" It said the ratings were based on robust and transparent analysis of relevant information, including IL&FS' audited financial statements, in line with our publicly available rating methodology.

The ratings are also the collective work product of the agency and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating, the spokesperson said.

It further said the Grant Thornton report is based on partial and selective source material from IL&FS and demonstrates a limited understanding of the credit rating process.

"The report has no legal standing whatsoever.

The report largely ignores the fact that the government has charged the former management of IL&FS with engaging in widespread fraud and producing falsified, spruced up financial statements, which all credit rating agencies rely on to produce accurate ratings," it added.

The spokesperson further said Fitch conducted an investigation into the matter recently reported in the news relating to a senior director of the Fitch Singapore office and found that the employee engaged in activity in violation of Fitch's Code of Conduct.

"The employee is no longer employed at Fitch," the statement said.

The Grant Thornton report, as well as a probe by the Serious Frauds Investigation Office (SFIO), have said that the senior director's wife was helped by the then top officials of IL&FS in purchasing a luxury villa at a hefty discount.

The report has also flagged numerous instances of gifts and other favours extended by the former top brass of IL&FS to senior executives of various rating agencies and their family members.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India Ratings IL&FS
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp