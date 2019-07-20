Home Business

Jet Airways Committee of Creditors approves interim funding, bidders’ eligibility criteria

While not much is known about the key terms of the eligibility criteria for bidders, initial reports say bidders will need to have a net worth of Rs 1,000 crore to file their interest.

Published: 20th July 2019 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2019 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Committee of Creditors (CoC) of bankrupt airline Jet Airways on Friday approved an interim funding of about $10 million (Rs 69 crore) into the airline, which will be used to meet expenses related to the corporate insolvency resolution process and others. 

The airline’s CoC, led by the State Bank of India (SBI), had also voted on other resolutions that include calling for expressions of interest for the airline and admission of claims by creditors.

“Resolution to raise interim finance and key terms for the eligibility criteria for prospective resolution applicants have also been approved by the requisite majority of voting share,” the company said in a regulatory filing. It is expected that Interim Resolution Professional Ashish Chhawchharia of Grant Thornton plans to open bidding for the airline on Saturday, which is likely to remain open for 15 days or more.

While not much is known about the key terms of the eligibility criteria for bidders, initial reports say bidders will need to have a net worth of Rs 1,000 crore to file their interest.Once India’s largest airline, Jet Airways has not flown since April 18 this year, when it halted operations owing to financial crisis. After a failed attempt by the SBI’s investment banking arm SBI Caps to find an investor for the airline, its lenders took the airline to bankruptcy court.Chhawchharia on Thursday said he has received claims for dues worth Rs 24,887 crore from 16,643 applications, of which Rs 8,462 crore claims were from financial creditors.

Eligibility

Jet’s Interim Resolution Professional plans to open bidding for the airline on Saturday, which is likely to be open for 15 days or more. Initial reports say bidders would need to have a net worth of I1,000 crore to file their interest.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jet Airways Jet Airways Committee of Creditors State Bank of India SBI Caps Ashish Chhawchharia
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp