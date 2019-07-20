Home Business

Microsoft finds a partner in Telangana government

The partnership will provide the WE Hub communities access to the infrastructure at Microsoft Garage - a platform for employee-led innovation that has a strong focus on encouraging women in STEM.
 

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Tech giant Microsoft has announced a partnership with the Women Entrepreneurs Hub, an initiative of the Telangana government aimed at empowering women entrepreneurs and technologists in the region.

According to a press release from Microsoft, the partnership would focus on designing and execution of learning activities and tools that would enable women to innovate and encourage girls to pursue a career in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM).

Together, they would also provide a platform for deeper and better networking opportunities for women in various technology fields.

The partnership would provide the WE Hub communities access to the state-of-the-art facilities and infrastructure at Microsoft Garage, it said.

Director Garage India, Microsoft, Reena Dayal Yadav said "As our engagement with technology increases, we will require more talent with advanced skillsets that are very different from what exist now.

" "Empowering women to actively be part of this transformation is integral to the skilling revolution taking root in India.

With the right technology infrastructure, institutional support, exposure and training, we can help them shape and build the India of tomorrow," she said.

