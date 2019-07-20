Home Business

Oyo’s Ritesh Agarwal to buy back shares worth USD 2 billion

Agarwal will buy back some of Lightspeed Venture Partners and Sequoia’s stakes

Published: 20th July 2019 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2019 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

Ritesh Agarwal, founder of hospitality firm OYO. (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

In one of the first instances of share buy back by the founder of an Indian startup, Ritesh Agarwal, founder & CEO of OYO Hotels & Homes has signed a deal to buy back shares worth $2 billion (nearly Rs 13,770 crore) from early investors through his Cayman islands-registered entity, RA Hospitality Holdings.

According to a statement from the company, the deal will see Agarwal buy back a part of the stakes of early investors Lightspeed Venture Partners and Sequoia India through RA Hospitality Holdings. Sources say that this will increase Agarwal’s shareholding in the company from around 9-10 per cent currently to nearly 30 per cent. Lightspeed Venture Partners and Sequoia India held around 13.4 per cent and 10.24 per cent respectively before the deal, and while their shareholding will come down, it is not clear by how much. Market sources say the deal values the company at nearly $10 billion.

“It is a very exciting time for OYO right now as we make great living spaces come alive across all corners of the world from Texas to Tokyo…I am deeply humbled and delighted to have gotten the support of all our investors, the board and above all the institutionalized financial partners that have provided the necessary financial support towards realizing this vision.

Needless to say, the deal remains subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.” Agarwal said. The sharp increase in Agarwal’s stakes come in the backdrop of venture capital juggernaut Softbank’s reported plans to increase its stakes in the company with another round of investments. Earlier this month, regulatory filings had disclosed that minority shareholders, including Lightspeed Venture Partners, Sequoia and RA Hospitality Holdings had put in riders wherein Softbank will need their approval to increase its stake above 50 per cent. Softbank currently has close to 46 per cent in the company, say sources.

Reiterating their commitment to the firm, Mohit Bhatnagar, managing director, Sequoia Capital India Advisors, said, “It’s been five years since Sequoia India first partnered with Ritesh and his team…We remain committed to supporting this world-class management team as they continue to create living spaces across the world”.

Munish Varma, Managing Partner, SoftBank Vision Fund, said, “We have confidence in Ritesh’s vision for OYO and how the team has come together to build a truly global brand from India. It has been an exciting journey so far and we hope to achieve many more milestones together in the time to come.”

OYO began operations just six years ago in 2013, but claims to have already become the world’s third-largest chain of hotels, homes, managed living and workspaces, with a presence in around 80 countries. It counts among its investors those like Airbnb, Greenoaks Capital and Hero Enterprise, aside from those mentioned.

According to the company, it has recorded a 4.4-fold year-on-year growth in revenue in June 2019 against June 2018, with around 1 million rooms under its management across hotels and homes around the world. Earlier this week, it made its entry into India’s co-working space, rolling out three different brands, and confirmed its acquisition of Innov8, a co-working spaces provider.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ritesh Agarwal OYO Hotels & Homes Sequoia Capital India OYO shares
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp