Home Business

Silicon Valley’s Xyza seeks to fill vacuum in the children’s news industry 

Xyza’s founders, Sapna Satagopan and Joann Suen, met over a decade ago as students at the University of California, Davis.

Published: 20th July 2019 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2019 02:08 PM   |  A+A-

​​​​Xyza newspaper

​​​​Xyza newspaper

By Anahita Mukherji
Express News Service

How do you explain Brexit to children who don’t live in Europe, for whom the chaos in Britain is too far away to count? How about asking them to imagine what it would be like if their class separated from the rest of the school. What would the implications be? Would they still be able to use the playground? Or the cafeteria?

A Silicon Valley start-up did just that. The start-up, Xyza, runs a newspaper designed exclusively for children and creates stories that help them connect with the rest of the world. 

Xyza’s founders, Sapna Satagopan and Joann Suen, met over a decade ago as students at the University of California, Davis. While Suen is a San Francisco native, Satagopan grew up in a number of Indian cities and was a software developer at  Pricewaterhouse Coopers in Mumbai before moving to the San Francisco Bay Area. Satagopan and Suen launched Xyza in 2017 to fill a vacuum in the space for news organisations that catered to the needs of children.

While growing up in India, Satagopan’s interest in news was sparked by a popular newspaper supplement for children. This drew her to current affairs, gradually leading her to the regular newspaper. She grew up hearing stories about journalism from her grandfather, who had been a reporter in Tamil Nadu during the independence movement.

When Satagopan’s children began going to school in San Francisco, it bothered her that all they had by way of news supplements were the sort that wrote about the world’s largest turtle. She found children’s sections of libraries stacked with magazines encouraging interest in science and technology, with virtually nothing on news.

She and Suen felt that, in a digital world, the one thing that often fell through the cracks was news focused on children. With newspapers no longer coming to one’s doorstep, and adults increasingly accessing news online, many parents were completely unaware of how their children accessed news.

“Kids often find news online in a vague sort of way, and have no interest in what they see. But news can be fascinating for children, if you provide a thoughtful way for them to access it,” says Satagopan.

Xyza has a rotating team of writers, including those with an academic background and experience writing for children. Xyza’s writers pose questions about issues such as gender segregation in chess, when a female grandmaster threw a match because she was constantly being paired with women in a tournament. Even stories on entertainment attempt to scrape the surface. A piece on singer Taylor Swift looked at interesting ways in which she thought of music and business.

Xyza is read by children in 35 states across the United States, as well as in Canada, Hong Kong and Singapore. The company is now looking to partner with organisations in India. Subscription-based Xyza has a readership of around 65,000 a month, split evenly between families and libraries. While it offers both print and digital subscriptions, an overwhelming number opt for print.

This may sound surprising in a world where print is in decline and newspapers around the world are going digital, but Satagopan feels this may have something to do with parents wanting to keep their children off the internet. It’s also proof that newspapers are not irrelevant in a digital world, especially those catering to the needs of their readers.

(The author is an independent journalist based in the San Francisco Bay Area)

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Xyza Xyza newspaper Pricewaterhouse Coopers Children newspaper Kids newspaper Sapna Satagopan Joann Suen
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp