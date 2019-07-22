Home Business

12 commandments for managing your finances

Here are the 12 commandments of finance! I seriously don’t know if there should be only 10 or 11.

Published: 22nd July 2019 03:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2019 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

By PV Subramanyam
Express News Service

Here are the 12 commandments of finance! I seriously don’t know if there should be only 10 or 11. This is dedicated to all the people from whom I have learnt about money — could be my parents, siblings, cousins, teachers, students, grocer, taxi driver... So, here are the commandments:
Spend much lesser than you earn. Try to save or invest 20-30 per cent of your take-home salary. If you think it is difficult, try your best to reach this figure as soon as possible.

Keep your housing cost low. Remember the rules in the 1980s? Your EMI should be less than 30 per cent of your SINGLE income or 20 per cent of your joint income. This is because if one income stops, you still have some cushion. Most Indian cities are so expensive that people tend to over-commit and then suffer if income drops.

If you live on rent, your rent should be 20 per cent of your net take-home salary.
Never go shopping without a shopping list, and stick to it. As far as possible, use cash; it is painful to part with cash, but easy to sign. Whether it is 700 or 7,000 or 70,000 it doesn’t matter. But while paying cash, you will pause and think. 

Your mortgage should be less than 3x your CTC. If both of you are working, then maybe 4x. But surely not more than 4x. Buy a smaller house if you must, but stick to this number like glue.
You may or may not need a car. Taking a taxi works fine for me. However, if you must buy, buy a second-hand car. Fix a price; say you buy a car for Rs 6 lakh, use it for four years and sell it off for Rs 2 lakh. This means that the car cost you Rs 1 lakh per year of usage. Buy the car with full own cash. That’s the way to keep costs low.

Monitor your net worth. Net worth means assets working for you minus liabilities. That means you should not include the house you live, but should include your home mortgage. Make sure that you are earning at least 7 per cent on your net worth, including your house. Tough ask? At least 6 per cent, if not 7, should be your target.

If the commitment is for a long time, and it is a regular payment, think of the TOTAL commitment, not just the first instalment. When you buy a fridge for Rs 30,000, it is just a one-time commitment. However, if you buy a unit-linked plan paying Rs 50,000 per month, a 30-year product is a commitment of Rs 1.8 crore, and an opportunity to create Rs 20 crore. And that’s huge!

If you don’t understand, say NO to a product offered to you. AIF, PMS, REIT... Total no. Complete no.
Pay off the debt, highest interest first. And pay off as soon as possible!
Budget all big things and don’t buy if you did not think it was needed at the start of the year.
Think of your earnings per day or per month. See how much you pay for other services vis-a-vis how much you earn. If you are earning Rs 1,000 per hour, think whether it is worth bargaining with a vegetable vendor for Rs 10 by spending 10 minutes! Surely not.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man at New Delhi's Nehru Planetarium, takes pictures of a web cast of the lift off of ISRO's GSLVMkIII carrying Chandrayaan-2 from Satish Dhawan Space center in Sriharikota on 22 July 2019. (Photo | AP)
Chandrayaan 2: India's 'Bahubali' lunar mission launched successfully
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan 2: What makes this lunar mission so special?
Gallery
As the world watched, the 43 metres tall Baahubali rocket with a lift-off mass of 640 tonnes blasted-off from the second launch pad at 2.43 pm on 22 July from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICTURES | For India, by India: Chandrayaan-2 lifts off to the moon
Former Union Minister Ananth Kumar (2nd right), and Karnataka State BJP president addressing the media. (File Photo | EPS)
Ananth Kumar birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the undisputed king of Bengaluru South constituency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp