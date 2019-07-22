Home Business

Read between the lines before investing

When the markets indicate signs of slowdown, it’s time to take a closer look. There are firms that report dramatic surge in profits.

Published: 22nd July 2019 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2019 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Rajas Kelkar
Express News Service

The current state of India’s financial markets is sending confusing signals to all. Interest rates, bond yields and equity prices usually have some co-relation to each other. Currently, all of them are moving in one direction. That is, down. 

Usually, when bond yields go up, interest rates rise and equity prices fall. When bond yields go down, interest rates fall and equity prices go up. 

However, the 10-year government securities yield touched a 30-month low last week. The Sensex and Nifty are at their lowest level in one month. The Reserve Bank recently lowered interest rates and has done three rate cuts so far this year. Inflation is relatively benign.

Besides this, global equity markets are seeing a boom. Corporate earnings in America are scaling new peaks. That has pushed share prices in the US to record levels. The US economy continues to expand uninterrupted. It has boosted the global equity market sentiment. 

If you look at other markets, India’s equity markets are underperformers by a margin. Brazil and Russian shares are also up by at least 15 per cent. Share prices have moved up by an average of 10 per cent across emerging markets. 

Indian equity markets are languishing. Since January 2019, the Sensex and Nifty are up only 4-5 per cent. 

An average Joe, who may have read through these data points, may only get confused. Knowledge is the best tool for investor protection. 

What you should do
If you have just started to invest, you need to continue investing through an index fund. You may be tempted to opt for more complex mutual funds due to the active promotion by such firms. However, if you are not interested in keeping track of your investments regularly, invest in a Nifty or Sensex fund. 

If you are an investor with experience, you are probably used to the market gyrations. Yet, understanding the current market scenario may be challenging. If you follow companies in the Sensex and the Nifty, they are reporting profit growth that is either falling short of expectations or just about meeting them. A lot of companies outside the benchmark indices have reported stronger profit growth. 

Considering the flat-to-negative trend in Indian frontline and mid-cap shares, most equity mutual funds have reported a poor return. In contrast, two listed mutual fund companies like HDFC AMC and Reliance Nippon Asset Management have seen a sharp surge in their share prices. HDFC AMC has reported 42 per cent growth in net profit and has continued to rally in the stock market despite trading a significantly high valuation. InterGlobe Aviation, the owner of India’s biggest airline IndiGo, has reported a dramatic surge in profits that was at least twice than market expectations. 
As an investor, you may want to ensure that all your eggs are not in one basket. You may want to own shares of mutual fund companies besides owning index or equity funds managed by them. 

What lies ahead for markets
If you go through the analyses of the press or the analyst community, the common factor is disappointment. There is an apparent crisis of confidence in the domestic markets. The Budget tax proposals show that it is not confident about any improvement in the GST or direct tax collection. All these mean that it will be hard for the government to meet Budget estimates and a tacit admission that India is amidst an economic slowdown. In such a situation, governments indulge in boosting consumption. However, the rich are paying more tax, and the poor are paying more taxes indirectly via a hike in fuel taxes. These measures would reduce the level of consumption. It will then affect the demand for goods and services and lead to lower productivity. That could hurt the future profit growth of businesses.  
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man at New Delhi's Nehru Planetarium, takes pictures of a web cast of the lift off of ISRO's GSLVMkIII carrying Chandrayaan-2 from Satish Dhawan Space center in Sriharikota on 22 July 2019. (Photo | AP)
Chandrayaan 2: India's 'Bahubali' lunar mission launched successfully
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan 2: What makes this lunar mission so special?
Gallery
As the world watched, the 43 metres tall Baahubali rocket with a lift-off mass of 640 tonnes blasted-off from the second launch pad at 2.43 pm on 22 July from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICTURES | For India, by India: Chandrayaan-2 lifts off to the moon
Former Union Minister Ananth Kumar (2nd right), and Karnataka State BJP president addressing the media. (File Photo | EPS)
Ananth Kumar birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the undisputed king of Bengaluru South constituency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp