Apollo, AAPI tie up for virtual consultations 

Tele health has revolutionised healthcare delivery, and in today’s time, it is nor more an option, rather a necessity,” said Dr Ravi Jahagirdar, past president AAPI.

Apollo Hospitals logo

Apollo Hospitals logo. (Photo | Apollo Hospitals)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: HealthNet Global Ltd (HNG), an arm of Apollo Hospitals, has signed a pact with the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI), which will allow virtual second option consultations for patients.

The proposed roll-out of services will start in the next three months. “Under this initiative of telemedicine, we can deliver world-class medical service to rural areas in India,” said Suresh Reddy, President, AAPI.
According to Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group, the alliance was made possible due to the availability of technology, and that AAPI member doctors in the US could now deliver free consultation to under-served rural populations across India. 

Founded in 1982, AAPI has over 80,000 practising physicians of Indian origin in the US. Suresh Reddy said the proposed pact was a part of telemedicine and had undergone a structured programme.
“Our collaboration is another initiative to use the latest technology to meet the healthcare needs of the people of India,” said Reddy, adding that customers could access the profiles of AAPI physicians through an app and seek consultations and second opinions and make informed decisions.

Interested patients will have two options. The first is through the Apollo Telemedicine Networking Foundation, where AAPI doctors’ consultation is offered free. The other is for patients coming on the ‘Ask Apollo’ platform, where only interested doctors will be listed and patients can fix an appointment with them for a tele-consult and a second opinion.

“According to latest data available, the patient-to-doctor ratio is 1:1,600 and virtual consultations would be a boon to the Indian society at large. Tele health has revolutionised healthcare delivery, and in today’s time, it is nor more an option, rather a necessity,” said Dr Ravi Jahagirdar, past president AAPI.

