Home Business

Australian aviation regulator temporarily grounds GippsAero GA8 following plane crash in Sweden

CASA has temporarily suspended GA8 operations as a precautionary step pending the outcome of further investigation by Swedish and European authorities.

Published: 23rd July 2019 12:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2019 12:07 AM   |  A+A-

GippsAero

The aircraft type was certified in 2000 by CASA for normal operations, which includes skydiving. (Photo | Mahindra, GippsAero website)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Australian aviation safety regulator CASA has temporarily grounded small aircraft GippsAero GA8 following the reported crash of one such plane in Sweden that killed nine persons last week.

There are 63 GA8 aircraft registered in Australia out of a worldwide fleet of 228, according to the Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA).

In 2008, Mahindra & Mahindra bought Australia's GippsAero, which makes the eight-seater single-engine GA8 Airvan.

"The temporary suspension (of GA8) will be for up to 15 days from midnight July 20 to midnight August 3 and affects all GA8 aircraft operating in Australia and all Australian registered GA8 aircraft operating overseas," CASA said in a notice on July 20.

The suspension follows a fatal GA8 aircraft accident on July 14 during a skydiving flight in Sweden, the regulator added.

CASA has temporarily suspended GA8 operations as a precautionary step pending the outcome of further investigation by Swedish and European authorities, it said.

In a statement to PTI, GippsAero said it is working with the Australian regulator (CASA) and the Swedish investigators. "As of now, there is nothing to indicate any defect with the aircraft and we await outcome of the investigation. We are grateful for all the support we are getting from our customers in these very exceptional circumstances and hope the issue will be resolved soon," it added.

CASA has also written to all national aviation authorities that have GA8 aircraft operating in their jurisdictions, advising them that it has imposed a 15-day temporary operating suspension on these aircraft.

In response to CASA temporarily suspending GA8 operations in Australia, European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has issued an emergency airworthiness directive to European GA8 aircraft owners and operators to not operate the aeroplane except for ferry flights, as per the notice.

The aircraft type was certified in 2000 by CASA for normal operations, which includes skydiving.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CASA GippsAero GA8 Australia
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Several party workers have gathered outside a private apartment on Race Course Road believed to be housing the two independent MLAs. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
WATCH: Political clash in Bengaluru during Karnataka floor test
Gallery
As Kollywood star Suriya turns 44, let us take a look at 10 must watch films of the 'Singam' actor.
From 'Kaakha Kaakha' to 'Ayan': 10 must watch films of Suriya
Daniel Radcliffe once dressed up as Spider-Man at San Diego Comic-Con. (File Photo | AP)
Happy birthday Daniel Radcliffe: 15 amazing facts about the 'Harry Potter' star you might not know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp