Flipkart simplifies onboarding process for new sellers

Flipkart

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Walmart-owned Flipkart Monday said it has revamped its seller onboarding process to ease and improve the first-time e-commerce experience for small businesses in the country.

To ensure easy access, the company has also stationed 13 regional teams across the country to help onboard sellers in person, by meeting with them at their premises, Flipkart said in a statement.

These changes to the onboarding process will make it easier for small sellers, who may not have prior digital expertise, to list their products on the platform and access Flipkart's pan-India base of over 150 million customers, it added.

"As a homegrown company, we know that the future of e-commerce lies in bringing more MSMEs and smaller businesses online, which in turn will generate employment and investment, and will meaningfully contribute toward the country's socio-economic development," Flipkart head of marketplace business Nishant Gupta said.

Some of the key changes that Flipkart has implemented include reducing required documentation down to GST number, cancelled cheque, and a signature; a single-step verification with the GST number; and improved dashboard interface that guides sellers on the progress of their profile completion, pin code serviceability, etc.

