Home Business

PayPal mulls data localisation for India, sets up tech centre in Hyderabad

That deadline was said to have been missed by some foreign firms including credit card giants Visa and Mastercard.

Published: 23rd July 2019 06:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2019 06:03 PM   |  A+A-

American digital payments player PayPal. (Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: American digital payments player PayPal is working with its partners on localisation of data as mandated by the Reserve Bank of India, said vice-president and head (Engineering) of PayPal India Guru Bhat here Tuesday.

"As part of our operating set-up in India, we work with a lot of partners and we are working with them with the proposal right now on how to enable this for the country," he said when asked if Paypal is considering 'data localisation' as mandated by the RBI.

The RBI had, in April last year, asked payment firms to ensure their data were stored exclusively on local servers, setting a tight six-month deadline for compliance.

That deadline was said to have been missed by some foreign firms including credit card giants Visa and Mastercard.

International giants usually store data on global servers and the requirement to store data locally would require them to make an additional investment.

But policymakers in India believe storing data locally would help monitor and conduct investigations if the need arises.

"In all the markets that we are prevalent or operative, our intent is to have platform that is compliant across all those platforms. So we have the same approach for India and all the laws of the land we will comply," Bhat further said.

Also, PayPal announced an expansion of its presence in India with the launch of its third global technology centre here. The expansion follows the acquisition of fraud prevention platform Simility in 2018, the official said.

The Hyderabad centre would focus on leveraging PayPals extensive expertise in data science, risk management and machine learning to empower small and medium-sized businesses to identify and protect themselves from fraud.

"India is a key growth market for PayPal and the opening of our global technology centre in Hyderabad, the heart of innovation and technology in India, marks a significant milestone on our journey," Bhat said.

The Hyderabad location would be PayPals third technology centre in India after Chennai and Bengaluru and the centre would house approximately 100 engineers across roles, including risk management and operations, to provide cutting-edge digital payments solutions to customers around the world. PayPal currently has an employee base of about 3,500 employees in all the three tech centres in India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Paypal RBI Reserve Bank of India India Guru Bhat
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Several party workers have gathered outside a private apartment on Race Course Road believed to be housing the two independent MLAs. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
WATCH: Political clash in Bengaluru during Karnataka floor test
Gallery
As Kollywood star Suriya turns 44, let us take a look at 10 must watch films of the 'Singam' actor.
From 'Kaakha Kaakha' to 'Ayan': 10 must watch films of Suriya
Daniel Radcliffe once dressed up as Spider-Man at San Diego Comic-Con. (File Photo | AP)
Happy birthday Daniel Radcliffe: 15 amazing facts about the 'Harry Potter' star you might not know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp