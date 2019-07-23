Home Business

Pendency of indirect tax appeal cases in SC and HC down 61 per cent in 2 years

Besides, 43,224 and 6,188 direct taxes-related cases were pending before High Court and Supreme Court as on December 31, 2018, respectively.

Published: 23rd July 2019 06:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2019 06:44 PM   |  A+A-

court, order, hammer, high court

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The pendency of appeal cases related to indirect taxes in the Supreme Court, High Court and CESTAT has reduced 61 per cent to 1.05 lakh in almost 2 years, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha said the total pendency of appeals at the Supreme Court, High Court and CESTAT (Customs Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal) as on June 30, 2017, was 2,73,591, whereas the same has significantly come down to 1,05,756 as on March 31, 2019, a reduction of 61 per cent.

With regard to direct taxes, as many as 3.41 lakh cases were pending before commissioner (appeal), while 92,205 cases were pending before the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) as on March 31, 2019.

Besides, 43,224 and 6,188 direct taxes-related cases were pending before High Court and Supreme Court as on December 31, 2018, respectively.

Thakur further said the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has raised the monetary limits for filing appeals before appellate tribunal and courts.

Appeals would be filed before ITAT, high courts and Supreme Court only where tax effect is to the tune of Rs 20 lakh, Rs 50 lakh and Rs 1 crore, respectively.

"In large number of cases involving same issues, request has been made to the Supreme Court for bunching the cases and for early fixation of the cases on priority," Thakur said.

In a separate reply, Thakur said provisional direct tax collection in the financial year 2018-19 was Rs 11.37 lakh crore, higher than Rs 10.02 lakh crore collected in 2017-18 and Rs 8.49 lakh crore in 2016-17.

The provisional indirect tax collection (which includes central GST, integrated GST, compensation cess, customs, excise and service tax) in 2018-19 was Rs 9.37 lakh crore, higher than Rs 9.11 lakh crore collected in 2017-18.

Goods and services tax (GST) was rolled out on July 1, 2017.In 2016-17, indirect tax collection had stood at Rs 8.61 lakh crore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supreme Court Tax Income Tax
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Several party workers have gathered outside a private apartment on Race Course Road believed to be housing the two independent MLAs. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
WATCH: Political clash in Bengaluru during Karnataka floor test
Gallery
As Kollywood star Suriya turns 44, let us take a look at 10 must watch films of the 'Singam' actor.
From 'Kaakha Kaakha' to 'Ayan': 10 must watch films of Suriya
Daniel Radcliffe once dressed up as Spider-Man at San Diego Comic-Con. (File Photo | AP)
Happy birthday Daniel Radcliffe: 15 amazing facts about the 'Harry Potter' star you might not know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp