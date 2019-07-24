Home Business

Hindustan Unilever profit up 15 per cent, volume growth weak 

A sharp pullback in spending by rural companies, coupled with a base effect of Soods and services rate cut in the previous quarters, have resulted in the fall in volume growth, the company said.

Published: 24th July 2019 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) headquarters in Mumbai. (Photo: File / Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Amid a slowdown in consumption space, FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) reported a volume growth of 5 per cent as of June - its lowest since the third quarter of FY 2017-18. Revenue from sales and consumer business grew by 7 per cent during the quarter, the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

A sharp pullback in spending by rural companies, coupled with a base effect of Soods and services rate cut in the previous quarters, have resulted in the fall in volume growth, the company said. “But then, it’s not a train wreck as it is still a decent growth for a company of our size,” said Sanjiv Mehta, chairman and managing director of HUL. 

The company’s net profit rose 14.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,755 crore during the quarter under review, owing to its shift towards natural products and increasing premiumisation. Revenue from operations rose 6.7 per cent YoY to Rs 9,984 crore, while the cost of materials consumed fell 6.5 per cent from a year ago to Rs 3,161 crore.

“Against the backdrop of moderate market growth, HUL has delivered a resilient performance, driven by expansion of our consumer franchise, improvement in portfolio mix and sustained growth in margins,” Mehta said. “Our focus on strengthening the core, leading market development and premiumisation, driving channel transformation and building brands with purpose continue to serve us well,” he added.

Segment-wise, revenue of home care segment increased 10 per cent to Rs 3,464 crore, while beauty & personal care and food & refreshment grew 4.14 per cent and 9.37 per cent respectively. EBITDA came at Rs 2,647 crore, up 18 per cent on a yearly basis.

HDFC Life Q1 net profit rises 12% to Rs 425 crore 
New Delhi: HDFC Life on Tuesday reported an increase of 12 per cent in its standalone net profit to Rs 425 crore in the first quarter ended June 30. The insurer had posted a net profit of I380 crore during the same quarter of last year. Total premium rose 29 per cent to Rs 6,536 crore during Q1FY20 against Rs 5,058 crore a year ago, HDFC Life said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hindustan Unilever
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Over 200 animals die at Kaziranga National Park
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp