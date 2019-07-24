Home Business

Keep auto components out of free trade pact RCEP, prevent back door entry of China: ACMA

India's components exports to China in 2018-19 stood at USD 300 million.

Published: 24th July 2019 05:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 05:11 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Auto components industry body ACMA said on Wednesday that government must keep automobiles parts out of the proposed free trade pact RCEP, saying it could lead to back-door entry of China, the single largest country from where India currently imports such items.

The Automotive Component Manufacturing Association of India (ACMA) said despite no original equipment manufacturer from China present here imports of auto parts from the country stood at USD 4.6 billion in 2018-19, accounting for 27 per cent of India's automotive parts imports.

"Our concern with RCEP (Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership) is that it has the ASEAN countries along with China, Australia and New Zealand. It should not allow a back-door entry route for China," ACMA Director General Vinnie Mehta told reporters here.

He pointed out that among the top 10 countries of origin of imports, China was the first with 27 per cent followed by Germany with 14 per cent, South Korea at 10 per cent, Japan at 9 per cent and the US at 7 per cent making up the top five.

"While it is understandable about the quantum of imports from Germany, South Korea, Japan and US as we have original equipment manufacturers (OEM) from those countries, but there is none from China," Mehta added.

He said most of the parts imported from China are in the aftermarket segment where standards are not fully complied with. India's components exports to China in 2018-19 stood at USD 300 million.

Expressing concern over the likelihood of further increase in imports from China, he said,"We have asked the government to keep the automobile industry out of RCEP or at least keep it in the negative list.

" Mehta pointed out that overall component imports from Asia also continued to rise for a second year in row with the Asian markets accounting for 61 per cent of total imports.

Even with Japan and Korea, he said there is a trade imbalance which is heavily unfavourable to India due to cultural reasons and not necessarily due to the lack of competence of the Indian parts suppliers.

Stressing that the Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) have not helped the auto components industry, Mehta said India is a net importer of automobile parts with exports at USD 15.16 billion last fiscal while the imports were at USD 17.6 billion. According to ACMA, imports grew by 14.4 per cent last fiscal from USD 15.9 billion in 2017-18.

"Our appeal to the government has been to sign FTAs where we can also benefit with countries which have similar markets like ours such as South Africa and Brazil, among others."

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ACMA RCEP Free trade pact China China us trade war US china trade war
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Over 200 animals die at Kaziranga National Park
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp