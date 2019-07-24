Larsen & Toubro maintains order book guidance at 10-12 per cent for FY20

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Construction major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said it has won new orders worth Rs 38,700 crore during the June quarter of FY 2019-20, seeing 11 per cent growth in order flows, with major contributions coming from infrastructure and power segments.

Almost 50 per cent of the orders came from the private sector, the company said, though it sees subdued trend in orders, given the investment situation. Overall growth in the order book this fiscal is expected to see 10-12 per cent growth, the engineering major said.

“While orders from the Central and state governments were affected during the general elections, strong PSU and private sector orders enabled growth for the quarter,” L& T said. Its consolidated order book at the group level stood at `294,014 crore at the end of June, with international orders constituting 21 per cent of the total order book.The company expects that some of the international orders that were deferred will materialise in the second quarter.