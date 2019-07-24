Home Business

Sensex drops 135 points; Nifty slips below 11,300 

After swinging 394 points, the 30-share Sensex ended 135.09 points or 0.36 per cent lower at 37,847.65. It hit an intra-day low of 37,708.41 and a high of 38,102.84.

Published: 24th July 2019 04:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 04:41 PM   |  A+A-

Nifty, Sensex

A man looks at a screen at the National Stock Exchange which launched its new logo for the new logo for the benchmark Nifty50 in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Extending losses for the fifth consecutive session, equity benchmark BSE Sensex lost 135 points while the NSE Nifty fell below the 11,300 mark on Wednesday after the IMF cut India's growth outlook.

After swinging 394 points, the 30-share Sensex ended 135.09 points or 0.36 per cent lower at 37,847.65. It hit an intra-day low of 37,708.41 and a high of 38,102.84. The broader NSE Nifty slipped 59.75 points or 0.53 per cent to close at 11,271.30.

During the day, the index hit a low of 11,229.80 and a high of 11,359.75. Top losers in the Sensex pack included IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Hero MotoCorp, Axis Bank, M&M, Vedanta and Maruti, falling up to 3.50 per cent.

On the other hand, Asian Paints was the biggest gainer, rallying 3.42 per cent, after the company reported an 18 per cent increase in consolidated net profit for the June quarter.

HUL, HDFC twins, HCL Tech and ITC too ended in the green, spurting up to 2.06 per cent.

Besides unabated foreign fund outflows and tepid corporate earnings, IMF's downward revision of India's economic outlook further hit domestic investor sentiment, traders said.

The IMF on Tuesday projected a slower growth rate for India in 2019 and 2020, a downward revision of 0.3 per cent for both the years, saying its GDP will now grow at 7 per cent and 7.2 per cent respectively, reflecting a weaker-than expected outlook for domestic demand.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 2,607.97 crore on Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares to the tune of Rs 2,625.10 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.

Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng and Nikkei ended higher, while Kospi settled in the red.

Bourses in Europe were also trading on a mixed note in their early sessions. On the currency front, the Indian rupee depreciated marginally to 68.99 against the US dollar (intra-day). Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.22 per cent to USD 63.97 per barrel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sensex NIFTY BSE NSE
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Over 200 animals die at Kaziranga National Park
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp