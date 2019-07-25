27 focus sectors of India to be showcased at Dubai World Expo 2020

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As many as 27 focus sectors, including space and pharmaceuticals, have been identified to showcase the country's strength at the Dubai World Expo 2020, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

The expo will take place for six months -- from October 20, 2020, to April 10, 2021.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal reviewed the preparations for the expo on Wednesday with all the stakeholders.

More than 25 million visitors are expected and 180 countries will be represented at the expo.

It said the India Pavilion will be a permanent structure being constructed in the 'Opportunity' segment.

"Twenty-seven focus sectors have been identified to showcase India's advances in space, pharmaceuticals, information technology, renewable energy and telecom sectors and also India's strength in innovation and start-ups," it said.

NBCC has bagged the Rs 400-crore project to build the pavilion, which will have stalls displaying handlooms, entertainment industry, tourism, gems and jewellery, tea, coffee and spices sectors.

Goyal has stated that though the expo would end after six months, the India Pavilion must continue to function as a showcase in Dubai which is visited by 17 million tourists in a year and India must explore all avenues to make the best use of the pavilion, permanently.

During the review meeting, the minister said it may be explored whether similar pavilions can be set up in the eastern and western parts of the country to showcase India's sunrise sectors and exports.