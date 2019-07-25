Home Business

27 focus sectors of India to be showcased at Dubai World Expo 2020

The Dubai World Expo will take place for six months - from October 20, 2020, to April 10, 2021.

Published: 25th July 2019 10:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 10:20 PM   |  A+A-

Union Railway minister Piyush Goyal

Union Railway minister Piyush Goyal (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As many as 27 focus sectors, including space and pharmaceuticals, have been identified to showcase the country's strength at the Dubai World Expo 2020, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

The expo will take place for six months -- from October 20, 2020, to April 10, 2021.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal reviewed the preparations for the expo on Wednesday with all the stakeholders.

More than 25 million visitors are expected and 180 countries will be represented at the expo.

It said the India Pavilion will be a permanent structure being constructed in the 'Opportunity' segment.

"Twenty-seven focus sectors have been identified to showcase India's advances in space, pharmaceuticals, information technology, renewable energy and telecom sectors and also India's strength in innovation and start-ups," it said.

NBCC has bagged the Rs 400-crore project to build the pavilion, which will have stalls displaying handlooms, entertainment industry, tourism, gems and jewellery, tea, coffee and spices sectors.

Goyal has stated that though the expo would end after six months, the India Pavilion must continue to function as a showcase in Dubai which is visited by 17 million tourists in a year and India must explore all avenues to make the best use of the pavilion, permanently.

During the review meeting, the minister said it may be explored whether similar pavilions can be set up in the eastern and western parts of the country to showcase India's sunrise sectors and exports.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dubai World Expo 2020 Dubai Expo 2020 Dubai Expo
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rhinos with a calf at a highland during floods at the Kaziranga National Park in Nagaon district in Assam. (File Photo | PTI)
No relief for flood-hit Assam as 205 animals die in Kaziranga National Park
President of JR Nagar RWA KSR Murthy showing the rain water harvesting pits in their colony. .in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G satyanarayana/EPS)
Rainwater Harvesting: This colony in AP has been doing it for 25 years!
Gallery
Inland fishermen struggle to keep their boats from toppling in the strong winds, following heavy rains that lashed Perunguzhi in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | The many faces of rain
MJ almost 'punched' KP: Aussie seamer Mitchell Johnson in his autobiography revealed how he wanted to punch star English batsman Kevin Pietersen right before the start of the first Test in Cardiff in 2009. The incident happened when both teams were warming up on the field and Pietersen was intentionally hitting balls in the Australians' direction in an effort to disrupt their preparation. Johnson in his autobiography titled 'Resilient' narrated the incident and said he confronted the former England captain face to face. (Photo | AFP)
Ashes 2019: Top 5 England vs Australia controversies to relive ahead of the high-profile tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp