BMW rolls out X7 model in India, here's how much it costs

German luxury carmaker BMW on Thursday launched its much-anticipated sports activity vehicle (SAV) X7 in India priced at Rs 98.9 lakh (ex-showroom). The flagship SAV will be available in diesel as well as petrol variants. BMW also introduced the all new version of its 7 Series sedan priced between Rs 1.22-1.34 crore. Launched for the first time in India, the sedan is also available in a plug-in-hybrid option — BMW 745Le xDrive — at Rs 1.65 crore for petrol and Rs 2.42 crore for the diesel variant.

“It’s big, it’s bold and has an incredible on-road presence. The first-ever BMW X7 opens up a brand new dimension in luxurious driving pleasure and is designed to elevate every moment of the journey,” said Hans-Christian Baertels, president (acting), BMW India. The company is evaluating options to launch new vehicles in India, including electric vehicles, he added. On the slowdown, Baertels said that the first quarter of FY2019-20 did not work out as the company had expected.

The three-litre six-cylinder petrol engine of the BMW X7 produces an output of 340 hp and maximum torque of 450 Nm at 1,500-5,200 rpm. The car accelerates from 0-100 kilometre per hour in just 6.1 seconds. The three-litre six-cylinder diesel engine delivers a power output of 265 hp and a maximum torque of 620 Nm at 1,500-2,500 rpm. This model accelerates from 0-100 kilometer per hour in just 7 seconds.

The height of the biggest SUV built by the German carmaker so far can also be increased or decreased by its air suspensions. Folding down the second and third row of seats can increase storage capacity from 326 to 2,120 litres.

Safety features include six airbags, attentiveness assistance, dynamic stability control including cornering brake control, electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor.

The new BMW 7 Series, meanwhile, is available in BMW 730Ld (diesel) and BMW 740Li (petrol) variants which are locally produced at the BMW plant in Chennai. The BMW M760Li xDrive (petrol) and the BMW 745Le xDrive (plug-in-hybrid) are available as completely built-up units (CBU).

The petrol engine combined with the electrical boost deliver 384 hp of power and a maximum torque of 600 Nm, with a fuel-efficiency of up to 39.5 kilometre per litre.

It has 8-speed steptronic automatic transmission, auto start-stop, ECO PRO mode, brake-energy regeneration, electronic power steering, 50:50 weight distribution, etc.

Hans-Christian Baertels, president (act), BMW Group India