Home Business

BSNL loses Arunachal, Assam mobile network tender as DoT to invite fresh bids

The project was funded through Universal Services Obligation Fund (USOF) -- which was formed by the Centre to help fund projects in rural areas -- with an outlay of Rs 1,460 crore.

Published: 25th July 2019 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

BSNL

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Ailing telecom firm BSNL has lost the mandate for rolling out mobile service project in Arunachal Pradesh and two districts of Assam on recommendation made by an inter-ministerial panel headed by Niti Ayog CEO Amitabh Kant.

The project was funded through Universal Services Obligation Fund (USOF) -- which was formed by the Centre to help fund projects in rural areas -- with an outlay of Rs 1,460 crore.

The panel has recommended deployment of 4G services in both the states under the project. BSNL has been demanding spectrum for 4G services from the government but its request is yet to be approved.

"That committee apart from CEO Niti Ayog has secretaries from Meity, Department of Economic Affairs. That committee recommended to go for 4G because digital connectivity is going to be very important in future. USOF will be coming out with competitive tender to select a service provider there," Telecom Secretary Aruna Sundararajan told reporters after the panel's recommendation was approved by the Digital Communications Commission (DCC) on Wednesday.

The Union Cabinet had approved mobile network connectivity in north eastern states in four packages. This included one part given to state-run BSNL for rolling out 2,817 mobile towers on nomination in Arunachal Pradesh and two districts of Assam, with a total outlay of Rs 1,460 crore.

"As far as this package is concerned it was given to BSNL on nomination basis. There has been very little progress on this tender because of, one, there has been large number of litigations and after that the terrain has also been difficult so survey etc has taken a long time," Sundararajan said.

She said a committee was constituted under the chairmanship of CEO Niti Ayog to look at this whole project and see how to ensure that there is good quality connectivity particularly in these areas which are strategically important for the country. The tender was allocated to BSNL in 2016 after none of the companies placed their bid for the project.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BSNL Arunachal Pradesh Assam Niti Ayog Amitabh Kant
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KTS Tulsi, Tazeen Fatma and Giriraj Singh speak on Triple Talaq Bill
The government primary school at Gouribidanur taluk of Chikkaballapur district which was reopened after seven years. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
This Karnataka village is reviving a ‘haunted’ school and how!
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp