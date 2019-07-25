Home Business

Policy to focus on export-led growth: Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant

Speaking at an event organised by IAMAI, Amitabh Kant said India has huge potential to become a global manufacturing hub for electronics products.

Published: 25th July 2019 11:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 11:00 PM   |  A+A-

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Thursday said India was pursuing a policy of import substitution so far, and in future, the country's policy will essentially focus on export-led growth.

Speaking at an event organised by IAMAI, Kant said India has huge potential to become a global manufacturing hub for electronics products.

ALSO READ: India needs to grow over 8 per cent a year to become USD 5-trillion economy by 2025 - Amitabh Kant 

"So far, we have been pursuing a policy of import substitution, our policy will essentially become export promotion-led (growth)," he said.

The National Policy for Electronics 2019 has already identified exports of electronics from India to the world, Kant said, adding that mobile devices will be the largest segment, almost accounting for 1/3rd of the manufacturing sector.

"So, the government has constituted a committee which includes the Niti Aayog CEO, the finance secretary, DIPP secretary, secretary MEITY.

"We are all working together to see, how we can do large scale manufacturing, how to make India very integral part of the global supply chain," he said.

ALSO READ: India's services exports receipt in May rises 15.5 per cent to USD 18.68 billion - RBI

Kant emphasised that the government remains committed to creating a very conducive environment for manufacturing electronics products in India.

"We will try and push this huge impetus to growth in the context of the Prime Minister's vision to make India USD 5 trillion economy by 2024 and we will give it the great export orientation to the sector," the Niti Aayog CEO said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Niti Aayog Amitabh Kant India export India growth India economy
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rhinos with a calf at a highland during floods at the Kaziranga National Park in Nagaon district in Assam. (File Photo | PTI)
No relief for flood-hit Assam as 205 animals die in Kaziranga National Park
President of JR Nagar RWA KSR Murthy showing the rain water harvesting pits in their colony. .in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G satyanarayana/EPS)
Rainwater Harvesting: This colony in AP has been doing it for 25 years!
Gallery
Inland fishermen struggle to keep their boats from toppling in the strong winds, following heavy rains that lashed Perunguzhi in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | The many faces of rain
MJ almost 'punched' KP: Aussie seamer Mitchell Johnson in his autobiography revealed how he wanted to punch star English batsman Kevin Pietersen right before the start of the first Test in Cardiff in 2009. The incident happened when both teams were warming up on the field and Pietersen was intentionally hitting balls in the Australians' direction in an effort to disrupt their preparation. Johnson in his autobiography titled 'Resilient' narrated the incident and said he confronted the former England captain face to face. (Photo | AFP)
Ashes 2019: Top 5 England vs Australia controversies to relive ahead of the high-profile tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp