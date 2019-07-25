Home Business

RBI's new working capital limits to discipline borrowers: Crisil

The RBI 'Guidelines on loan system for delivery of bank credit' will lead to a better assessment of working capital requirements by borrowers.

Published: 25th July 2019 11:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 11:25 PM   |  A+A-

RBI

RBI (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank's newly introduced guidelines curbing working capital limits may lead to better financial discipline, says a report.

The RBI 'Guidelines on loan system for delivery of bank credit' will lead to a better assessment of working capital requirements by borrowers, and improve financial discipline among them, rating agency Crisil said in a note Thursday.

There is no likelihood of a "widespread disruption" on account of the new rules, it said, adding there is a need for closer monitoring of liquidity as 60 per cent of the fund-based working capital facilities of large borrowers shall have scheduled repayments.

ALSO READ: RBI panel for hike in collateral-free lending, MUDRA loan limit to Rs 20 lakh

The policy on rolling over of working capital loans will also become crucial, it said.

Effective July 1, the RBI made it mandatory for borrowers with an aggregate fund-based working capital exposure to banns in excess of Rs 150 crore to maintain 60 per cent of this as loan component, up from 40 per cent earlier.

Further, the report said the undrawn portion of cash credit or overdraft facilities sanctioned to such borrowers will attract a 'credit conversion factor' of 20 per cent, implying higher capital cost.

"The move would goad towards better working capital planning by corporates, aligning their limits to the cash conversion cycle," the report said, reasoning that this is because the flexibility of cash credit facilities-- innumerable withdrawals and deposits (within the drawing power and limits) --would no longer be available fully.

"The objective is to shift the onus of treasury operations from lenders to borrowers, thereby fostering greater financial discipline," the report said.

Crisil studied the impact of the regulation on 11,000 entities and said the new regulation will apply to 3 percent of the ratings as the ability of large borrowers to gauge their working capital needs, monitor repayments and mobilise funds from multiple sources is relatively better.

Of the 350 rated entities affected by the new norms, 320 are in investment grade, it said, adding these entities had Rs 2.5 trillion in fund-based working capital facilities.

After conducting a survey on nine bankers, it said the regulation may impair the liquidity profile of an entity, possibly triggering a credit cliff.

"Fears that banks may start imposing on undrawn cash credit or overdraft facilities would encourage trimming down bank lines, which would free up idle capital," it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RBI guidelines Capital loans
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rhinos with a calf at a highland during floods at the Kaziranga National Park in Nagaon district in Assam. (File Photo | PTI)
No relief for flood-hit Assam as 205 animals die in Kaziranga National Park
President of JR Nagar RWA KSR Murthy showing the rain water harvesting pits in their colony. .in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G satyanarayana/EPS)
Rainwater Harvesting: This colony in AP has been doing it for 25 years!
Gallery
Inland fishermen struggle to keep their boats from toppling in the strong winds, following heavy rains that lashed Perunguzhi in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | The many faces of rain
MJ almost 'punched' KP: Aussie seamer Mitchell Johnson in his autobiography revealed how he wanted to punch star English batsman Kevin Pietersen right before the start of the first Test in Cardiff in 2009. The incident happened when both teams were warming up on the field and Pietersen was intentionally hitting balls in the Australians' direction in an effort to disrupt their preparation. Johnson in his autobiography titled 'Resilient' narrated the incident and said he confronted the former England captain face to face. (Photo | AFP)
Ashes 2019: Top 5 England vs Australia controversies to relive ahead of the high-profile tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp