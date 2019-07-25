Home Business

Sensex rallies over 300 points at 38,156.81

With Nifty reclaiming 11,300-mark, gains in HDFC twins and Infosys were seen ahead of July derivatives expiry.

Published: 25th July 2019 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

sensex, stock exchange, bombay, BSE, Nifty

Bombay Stock Exchange (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

 

MUMBAI: Domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex rallied over 300 points in early trade on Thursday tracking gains in HDFC twins and Infosys ahead of July derivatives expiry, amid positive global cues.

The 30-share index was trading 309.16 points or 0.82 per cent higher at 38,156.81 at 0945 hours; and the broader Nifty also surged 81.15 points or 0.72 per cent to 11,352.45. In the previous session, the 30-share index tumbled 135. 09 points or 0.36 per cent to close at an over two-month low of 37,847.65. Similarly, the Nifty dropped 59.75 points or 0.53 per cent to 11,271.30.

In early trade, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Sun Pharma, Vedanta, HDFC, Axis Bank, Infosys and Maruti led the gains on Sensex, rising up to 2.35 per cent. On the other hand, Tata Motors, Kotak Bank, Yes Bank, Asian Paints, ONGC and M&M fell up to 2.28 per cent.

According to traders, besides tracking firm global cues, benchmark indices rallied on gains in index heavyweight HDFC and HDFC Bank stocks. Investors are also upbeat ahead of the expiry of July futures and derivatives contracts, they said.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 1,393.71 crore, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares to the tune of Rs 2,140.26 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed on Wednesday.

Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, Nikkei and Kospi were trading in the green in their respective early sessions. Equities on Wall Street too ended on a positive note on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Indian rupee appreciated marginally to 68.96 against the US dollar (intra-day). The global oil benchmark Brent crude futures were trading 0.17 per cent higher at 63.29 per barrel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BSE NSE Sensex Nifty
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KTS Tulsi, Tazeen Fatma and Giriraj Singh speak on Triple Talaq Bill
The government primary school at Gouribidanur taluk of Chikkaballapur district which was reopened after seven years. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
This Karnataka village is reviving a ‘haunted’ school and how!
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp