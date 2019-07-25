Silicon valley-based Delphix to hire over 100 engineers for R&D centre in India

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Silicon valley-based data management firm Delphix has plans to hire over 100 engineers for research and development operations in India in the next 6-12 months.

"The mandate for me is to ramp up R&D in India. We have to have one-third workforce in India of our global R&D numbers in next 6-12 months. Whatever investment it takes, lets go for it, that is the commitment I have from executive team. By August 1, I will have few employees," Delphix MD Vijay Anthony Sebastian said on the sidelines of an event for launching India operations.

Delphix Chief Marketing Officer Monika Saha said that globally, the company has 400 employees out of which 50-60 per cent are currently working in R&D.

"Globally also, we are expanding our team. Accordingly, India workforce will also increase," Saha said.

Sebastian said that the company's headcount in India will be at least in three digits in a year.