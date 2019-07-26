Government asks stakeholders to find lasting solution for red mud utilisation

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government on Friday asked all the stakeholders to work in synergy to find a lasting solution for productive utilisation of red mud.

Red Mud is a solid waste generated during the aluminium production process. This is an environmental concern due to the presence of impurities such as caustic soda and others minerals.

Global generation of red mud is more than 150 million tonnes and there exists a global inventory of more than three billion tonnes.

Red mud generation in India is around 9 million tonnes per year.

In a step towards productive utilisation of bauxite residue, commonly known as the 'Red Mud', an interactive workshop 'Waste To Wealth' was organised here, mines ministry said in a statement.

The present status regarding the generation of red mud and its safe disposal and utilisation were discussed.

The day-long deliberations were held to focus all efforts for effective bulk utilisation of red mud with necessary government support, which will be a win-win situation for all the stakeholders, the statement said.

Based on the deliberations, a road map will be prepared for the productive utilization of red mud, it added.

The meet was attended by representatives from Odisha state Pollution Control Board, Indian Bureau of Mines, top executives from all three primary aluminium producing companies - NALCO, Vedanta and Hindalco - among others.