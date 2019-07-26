Home Business

Government asks stakeholders to find lasting solution for red mud utilisation

Red Mud is a solid waste generated during the aluminium production process and is an environmental concern due to the presence of impurities such as caustic soda and other minerals.

Published: 26th July 2019 11:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2019 11:35 PM   |  A+A-

Image of Bauxite tailings being dumped in Gardanne, southern France, used for representational purposes.

Image of Bauxite tailings being dumped in Gardanne, southern France, used for representational purposes. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government on Friday asked all the stakeholders to work in synergy to find a lasting solution for productive utilisation of red mud.

Red Mud is a solid waste generated during the aluminium production process. This is an environmental concern due to the presence of impurities such as caustic soda and others minerals.

Global generation of red mud is more than 150 million tonnes and there exists a global inventory of more than three billion tonnes.

Red mud generation in India is around 9 million tonnes per year.

In a step towards productive utilisation of bauxite residue, commonly known as the 'Red Mud', an interactive workshop 'Waste To Wealth' was organised here, mines ministry said in a statement.

The present status regarding the generation of red mud and its safe disposal and utilisation were discussed.

The day-long deliberations were held to focus all efforts for effective bulk utilisation of red mud with necessary government support, which will be a win-win situation for all the stakeholders, the statement said.

Based on the deliberations, a road map will be prepared for the productive utilization of red mud, it added.

The meet was attended by representatives from Odisha state Pollution Control Board, Indian Bureau of Mines, top executives from all three primary aluminium producing companies - NALCO, Vedanta and Hindalco - among others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Red mud Aluminium production process Bauxite tailings
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Massive blaze guts three buses at Koyambedu Omni bus terminus
Scientist, President, mentor - Dr APJ Abdul Kalam popularly called 'The Missile Man of India' is remembered for his contributions to the country in many roles. The humble President was a great scientist, an inspiring leader, and above anything else, he was a simple and a very strong human being. Here are his most inspiring and bestselling books.(Express Photo Service)
Teacher extraordinaire Kalam's blueprint for a creative education system
Gallery
P.T. Usha at 1984 Los Angeles Olympics: Champion track and field runner P.T. Usha finished fourth with a time difference that was as small as one-hundredth of a second. Nawal Moutawakal (Morocco) won the gold and Ann Louise (Sweden) the silver medal as Us
Indians who missed out on Olympic medals by a whisker
As Dhanush turns 36 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the multitalented star. (File Photo | PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Dhanush: Check out some rare photos of the 'Vada Chennai' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp